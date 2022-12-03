Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'jumping the ship' before King asks exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unknowingly making things easier for King Charles with their behaviour, says expert.

Royal author Andrew Morton believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thrown themselves under the bus with their scandalous Netflix documentary.

He told Salon.com: "I think that the narrative that they'd like to project is that they arrived in Los Angeles with a couple of suitcases and a cuddly toy and that was it."

Morton continued: "I think the reality is that they've been planning this move to Hollywood for some time, not necessarily where they were going to live.

"I think the irony is that King Charles and Prince William saw themselves as being the leaders of the slimmed down monarchy.

"In a way, Harry and Meghan have done them a favour by jumping ship, rather than being asked to walk the gangplank," he concluded.