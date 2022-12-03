Meghan and Harry to mention palace controversy on Dec 6?

It is still not known whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would collect the Ripple of Hope Award in person in New York on December 6.

But if they decide to attend the ceremony, the royal couple would refer to the race row which saw Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey resign, said royal expert Richard Eden.

Eden said: "I really do think that Harry and Meghan will be loving the race row at Buckingham Palace because it vindicates their fears and what they've said before. It gives them evidence for their complaints."

He added, "They are due to get this Human Rights award, and Kerry Kennedy has said it's because of them standing up to racism and that kind of thing. So we'll see what they say when they collect the award. I hope they don't, but they may refer to the events we saw [on Wednesday]."

Kennedy, who is the daughter of RFK and president of the organisation, last month praises Meghan for their stance against "structural racism" within the Royal Family.

She said Meghan and Harry had demonstrated courage in speaking up during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in early 2021 about the issue even though they knew they would be "ostracised".

The timing of the release of Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary trailer also suggested that the estranged couple have decided to openly attack the royal family.