Ayushmann Khurrana remembers first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan: Deets inside

Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a vital role

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, says he was tongue-tied.

Ayushmann said: “I was a radio jockey that time. I was a radio presenter. I had gone for a shoot of some radio bites but I couldn't take because he was busy shooting for a car commercial in Hiranandani, Bombay. Those were my initial days in Bombay. So, I was just so mesmerised. I was just sitting there watching him shoot.”

“Unhone mujhe chai de di, pani de dia. And said, sorry he is very busy right now. I was like that's alright. Even if he is busy, I would like to stay here only. Toh main wahi baitha raha sara din aur unko dekhta raha. So, that's it.”

He further talked about his interaction, added: “First interaction was when I was a TV anchor. So, he had visited a show to promote his film. I think it was My Name Is Khan. So, I was hosting and when he walked on the stage, I was so spellbound. I was reading a teleprompter and was asking the questions.”

“I was tongue-tied. But after that I met him inside Mannat, also. I have gone to his place and each and every time I see him, it's just different. And it’s so surreal that I have bought tickets for his film in black and I have watched each and every film of his. I am fan boy.”

Amidst An Action Hero’s promotion, Khurrana passed by his Mannat house and also posted his picture from outside the house.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero has released in theatres today, reports IndiaToday.