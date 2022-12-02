 
Friday December 02, 2022
Entertainment

'The Office' departing Netflix in multiple international regions: Find out

Netflix is removing cult-favourite 'The Office' across many international regions

By Web Desk
December 02, 2022
The Office has successfully established itself as a worldwide  cult favourite comedy. It is a sad news for many that the show is bidding farewell to Netflix across many regions.

Since the arrival of The Office on Netflix in many regions in January 2021, and then later in other regions in October 2021, the show has become the most binged-watched on the streaming platform.

According to What's on Netflix, The Office (US) is leaving the streaming platform on January 1, 2023 in these countries:

  • Belgium
  • Czech Republic
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Lithuania
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Slovakia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • UK

The series can be streamed in the UK which has January 1st, 2023 as the last day to stream, whereas in the rest of the regions, December 31st, 2022 is the last day to watch.