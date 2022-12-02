'The Office' departing Netflix in multiple international regions: Find out

The Office has successfully established itself as a worldwide cult favourite comedy. It is a sad news for many that the show is bidding farewell to Netflix across many regions.
Since the arrival of The Office on Netflix in many regions in January 2021, and then later in other regions in October 2021, the show has become the most binged-watched on the streaming platform.
According to What's on Netflix, The Office (US) is leaving the streaming platform on January 1, 2023 in these countries:
The series can be streamed in the UK which has January 1st, 2023 as the last day to stream, whereas in the rest of the regions, December 31st, 2022 is the last day to watch.
Katie Price shared a powerful message about women 'moving forwards' with their 'heads held high
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in United States on Wednesday for their first visit in eight years
Disney has no plans to make the sixth installment of Johnny Depp led 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Prince Harry has been accused of attempting to ‘hijack’ his brother Prince William’s US trip with his Netflix show
Amber Heard files new appeal as she claims Johnny Depp trial was held in wrong state
Kanye West says he 'caught' his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with NBA player Chris Paul