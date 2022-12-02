Jennifer Aniston dons cosy grey coat as she gets into holiday spirit

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston went to Christmas tress shopping sporting cosy grey coat while selecting her favourite tree.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the Friends alum donned chic light grey, winter coat paired with matching pajamas as she was seen hugging a big tree.

The Morning Show star gave a glimpse of her Christmas shopping on her Instagram account as she showed the tree she had chosen for the festival.

Aniston completed her cosy look by wearing a pair of gray-colored, soft bottoms while her blonde tresses were styled in beachy waves.



Sharing a series of pictures, Aniston also showed a reindeer decoration she bought for the occasion which her dogs mistook for a toy.

This comes after the actor announced the devastating news of her father John Aniston’s passing earlier this month in a heartfelt post.