Samantha Markle slams sister Meghan Markle’s Netflix show: ‘No sense!’

Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, has sounded off on Meghan and Prince Harry’s newly-released trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The one-minute-long clip, featuring never-before-seen pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was released by Netflix on December 1, 2022, amid reports that the show is set to hit the streaming platform on December 8.

As royal experts shared their two cents about the teaser, Samantha also shared her thoughts in a panel with royal author Tom Bower, reported The Sun.

Samantha said: “When I got out the dictionary, I couldn’t find the way they treated the royal family or our family anywhere in the dictionary under ‘protection.’ I thought, ‘What is he talking about? This is not protection.”

“If we’re watching a series over here, the one we’re watching is like a series of attacks, one after the other, and it seems irreparable. It makes no sense whatsoever,” she added.

Samantha, who earlier sued her half-sister Meghan for defamation, then continued: “The touchy-feely Netflix clip was like a really bad Slice of Life commercial. When you contrast it with what’s going on in reality, it makes no sense whatsoever.”

“It is the most atrocious decoy in my opinion and it’s so disconnected from reality. It’s quite sad. It’s been shocking for all of us,” she concluded.