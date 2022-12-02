Karan Johar wants his childhood to be part of his biopic

Karan Johar wants his childhood to be included in his biopic

Karan Johar recently revealed that he wants Ranveer Singh to play him in veteran director’s biopic. Today, he revealed that he wants to include his childhood part in the biopic because it has shaped his entire life.

In the same interview where he said Ranveer would portray him the best in his biopic, he also said that he wants his childhood to be a part of his biopic because he has learned a lot of life lessons from his parents.

He also added that his childhood wasn’t very easy since he was very different from other kids.



On the work front, he is all set to release his directorial venture called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is prodigal roles. It also have Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles.