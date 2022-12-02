Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he sings ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ for Kajol

Priyanka Chopra claps for SRK as he receives award at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan honored the Red Sea International Film Festival by his presence. Kajol, his Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was also there. Shah Rukh sang a popular song from their film for Kajol which left Priyanka Chopra in awe and she was seen clapping for her.





Priyanka was sitting in the front row and she was cheering the loudest when Shah Rukh got an award. The event also screened the iconic film DDLJ after which SRK and Kajol graced the stage with their presence. SRK also delivered a dialogue from their film Baazigar.





SRK has wrapped up Dunki recently and he will soon be seen in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline which will be his pan-India debut.