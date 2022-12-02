Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘royals in exile’: ‘Gonna be burned to the ground’

File Footage

Royal experts have issued a warning to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about the possibility of getting ‘burned to the ground’.



This revelation has been made by royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan, in a new piece for the Mail Online.

She started by writing, “Oh, and let’s not forget: Harry and Meghan have been silenced. Oh, have they been silenced.”



“‘When the stakes are this high,’ Meghan asks in the trailer, ‘doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?’”

“Hmmm . . . where have we heard that before? Oh, right: The Oprah interview, Harry on the Apple mental-health docu-series ‘The Me You Can’t See,’ Harry on ‘Today’ and James Corden and at any number of paid speaking engagements, Meghan on Ellen and in cover stories for The Cut and Variety”.

“Yes, if only these two had some kind of platform or access to mainstream media to tell their story.”

“Here’s the plain truth: These two have nothing new to say. They exist only in opposition to the royals. They have nothing to offer — nothing ‘additive,’ in Meghan's parlance.”

“Their only selling point is as Royals in Exile, which by definition means they’re cut off, without access to family dynamics or interpersonal relationships or anything of emotional or intellectual substance.”

“Nothing new to peddle on the open market, as it were. This is why Harry and Meghan, winners at the moment, will ultimately lose the war they've started.”

“They'll continue to betray Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, until there’s nothing left to say, their relationship with the Palace burned to the ground, a weary and disgusted public no longer buying what they're selling.”

“All in the name of what Harry and Meghan claim is most sacred to them now: Privacy, of course.”