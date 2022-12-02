Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made ‘right’ allegations: ‘wouldn't bet against it’

Royal experts have started wondering whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the Royal Family were ‘right all along’.
The shocking question has been posed by royal author and commentator Paul Baldwin.
His claim came as part of a new piece for Express UK and wrote, “Was Meghan right all along? Is our treasured royal family actually deeply racist?”
In light of how “it caused hideous embarrassment to Wills and Kate - and by extension the entire nation - as they touched down in the USA for their first American tour.”
Before concluding however, Mr Baldwin also clarified that while, “It just seems hard to credit that of William and Harry. But the rest? The older generation? After Lady Hussey's impossibly gauche behaviour you wouldn't necessarily bet against it today would you?”
