Royal family member to speak on behalf of Meghan and Harry in their Netflix documentary?

The Netflix’s synopsis of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming documentary says it will have "commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicaly before about what they have witnessed."

Royal fans are wondering about the "family" who would speak on the royal couple's behalf.

The Duke and Duchess are living in California along with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

They are not known to have a relationship with any member of the British royal family who would publicaly speak on their behalf.