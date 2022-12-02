Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried talk all things 'Mean Girls' and each others' married life

Mean Girls stars, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reunited for an amicable conversation about their successful movie and married life.

Amanda Seyfried interviewed Lindsay Lohan on the occasion of the recent release of her Netflix movie. They both had a friendly chat with Interview magazine, as per People.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," exclaimed Seyfried, to which Lohan responded, "That would be really fun."

Seyfried responded, "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?" Lohan admitted she isn't sure about a potential sequel, she said, "I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone."

The Emmy winner said, "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

The Falling for Christmas star conceded, "Yeah, everyone's still the same. It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."

Seyfried and Lohan also discussed the latter's new marriage to financier Bader Shammas.

Lohan revealed that she and husband Shammas met "almost four years ago" and started dating "right away, which has never happened in my life."

She added, "When you know, you just know." Seyfried reacted, "That's sexy. I'm really happy for you."

Means Girls' sequel doesn't seem to be on the horizon at the moment. Lizzy Caplan, who stars alongside Lohan and Seyfried, said that the movie "had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don't know what's left of the story."