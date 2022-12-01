Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ dubbed ‘half time show’ ahead of William’s main event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle released the trailer for their Netflix doc a day before Prince William's Earthshot event

The teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, December 1, a day before Prince William’s major Earthshot Prize event, and a royal expert it’s the ‘half time show’ to William’s ‘Super Bowl’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s close aide, Omid Scobie, took to Twitter to share Netflix’s trailer for the documentary titled Harry & Meghan, with an interesting caption suggesting that it would overshadow the Prince and Princess of Wales’ engagements in the US, including the Earthshot Prize ceremony tomorrow.

Scobie wrote: “If tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show...”

He then went on to share details about Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated docuseries, writing: “Netflix have released a first look at the Sussexes' docuseries: Harry & Meghan. Out December 8, six episodes will share "the other side" of their love story and the challenges they faced.”

“With commentary from friends, family, and historians discussing the state of the British Commonwealth today (and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press), the Netflix series aims to "paint a picture of our world and how we treat each other”,” he further tweeted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, touted as a ‘global event’ by Netflix, is set to release on the streaming platform on December 8, 2022.