Ayushmann Khurrana addressed Shehnaaz Gill’s breakdown on Desi Vibes

Shehnaaz Gill has recently started a chat show named ‘Desi Vibes’ which is gaining popularity among the masses because it has a very candid format and guests also bring their opinions and experiences. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana has appeared on the recent episode of the show in order to promote his film ‘An Action Hero’ and he got a little emotional when Shehnaaz broke down during the show.

Right after the episode went live, Shehnaaz was under the heat for ‘gaining sympathy’ by crying on the show. Ayushmann has addressed the trolls and called her ‘courageous’ for showing her emotions.

He said, “I can’t share my emotions openly. As you get more successful, you have to suppress your emotions from coming out. People won’t get it, they won’t be able to relate with you."

He further added, "Toxicity has increased on social media. People love seeing conflict and clash. And that thinking needs to be changed."

An Action Hero will be released on December 2 while Shehnaaz will appear in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.