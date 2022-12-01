‘Repulsive hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘kiss-and-tell reality series’ blasted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked a vast amount of outrage over their docuseries trailer and experts are not holding back.
This accusation has been issued by royal commentator and critic Piers Morgan, as part of an incendiary takedown.
He penned it all down on Twitter and retweeted the couple’s documentary as well.
The caption in particular hits back against the couple’s ‘constant cries’ for privacy and claimed, “Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives?”
Before concluding he also slipped in a sly jibe and led readers on a thought experiment by claiming, “Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.”
His first reaction to the entire situation, however, was more concise and read, "OMG. This is already vomit-inducing".
