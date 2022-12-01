Leonardo DiCaprio seen mingling with ‘beautiful models’ amid Gigi Hadid romance

Leonardo DiCaprio partied with "beautiful" models at the 40th anniversary of Stone Island.

However, the Hollywood hunk was not accompanied with his rumoured ladylove Gigi Hadid at the star-studded event.

The Titanic star arrived at the party after midnight and went straight to the VIP section where he mingled with close pals and models.

"He was chatting it up with beautiful women at his table,” a source told Page Six. "People in the VIP area were hovering and trying to get near Leo.”

For his night out, DiCaprio opted for a casual look sporting an all-black outfit and concealed his face with a mask and a black cap.

This comes after a source told the publication that DiCaprio and Hadid are romantically involved but they are “taking it slow.”