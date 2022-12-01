Pete Davidson has finally found his ‘intellectual match’ in new flame Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson loves his challenging romance with new flame Emily Ratajkowski as he has finally met his “intellectual match.”

An insider told Us Weekly that the comedian and the model “just dig each other,” however, their relationship is still not entered the serious zone.

“[They] find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing,” the insider said, adding that neither of them have “intensity or over-expectation” regarding their nascent romance.

“[There’s] just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads,” the source spilled.

However, even though the relationship is new and not serious, the source said, “There’s no doubt Pete loves a challenge and he’s certainly met his intellectual match in Emily.”

This comes after another insider told Hollywood Life that the former Saturday Night Live star is “completely into” the model and “talks about [Emily] nonstop to his friends.”

Moreover, the source added that Davidson has told his mother "all about the girl of his dreams" and she can’t wait to meet her.