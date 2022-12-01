Dominic West ‘too handsome’ to play King Charles? ‘The Crown’ star reacts

The Crown actor Dominic West responded to the ongoing criticism against the hit Netflix series regarding casting issues.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Affair star was told that the fans of the show have been calling it out over West’s casting as the new monarch.

“They’ve been saying that you’re too handsome to play Prince Charles and I think that’s true,” Kimmel jokingly said to West.

“Well thank you very much. I’ve had worse criticisms,” West reacted to the criticism with a grin while Kimmel added, "You're more charming than Charles.”

West plays the role of Queen Elizabeth II’s first born in the fifth season of The Crown alongside Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

The hotly released season of the historical drama chronicles Diana’s dramatic split from the then Prince Charles and the events leading up to her tragic death.