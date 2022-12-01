'Home Alone' star Joe Pesci rules out future involvement

Home Alone star Joe Pesci opened up on future involvement in the franchise, adding it would be "difficult to replicate" the innocent aura of the original films.

During an interview with PEOPLE, The Goodfellas star said, "While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals," adding, "It's a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years."

Moreover, the Oscar winner recounted the scene in the film where he gets a severe injury, "In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire," the Goodfellas actor says, noting that he did the stuntwork required for that particular scene himself. I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts," he added.

Joe Pesci reprised his character in the first two Home Alone films, while other sequels were made with new casts and storylines.