King Charles’ response to Buckingham Palace race row laid bare

King Charles will campaign ‘more powerfully’ against racism after a close aide was accused of racist remarks

King Charles will campaign ‘more powerfully’ against racism and prejudice within the Royal Firm now that he is monarch, The Sun has said after a close royal aide was forced to resign after being accused of racism.

After Buckingham Palace announced Lady Sarah Hussey’s resignation in light of allegations that she made racist comments to a guest at a Palace event over the weekend, The Sun backed King Charles’ efforts to curb racism within the royal household.

According to The Sun: “As Prince of Wales, Charles campaigned tirelessly against racism and for diversity. He and Camilla will do so yet more powerfully as King and Queen. If prejudice does still linger among a few courtiers, neither it nor they will last long.”

The outlet also lauded the Palace for its swift response to racist accusations, saying: “The Palace’s rapid and robust response is more revealing about whether such archaic attitudes are ¬tolerated there. They plainly are not.:

The article also pointed out that despite Lady Sarah Hussey’s influence within the royal family, in her capacity as William’s godmother and a longtime aide of the late Queen Elizabeth, she was forced to resign with immediate effect.