Johnny Depp planned defamation trial ‘years ago’?: ‘Your future’s on display'

Johnny Depp reportedly had trouble with Amber Heard and ‘most’ of it surrounded her interest in women.



Unsealed court document

According to a text chain obtained in the unsealed court documents, an exchange from ‘Steve’ was screen-grabbed and is rumored to be a pseudonym for Mr Depp.

In the text the messages range from insults to allegations and reads, “DO NOT expect anything from me. Eat salad with your equine a d bovine yurps… And thanks for the support… Have a great shoot!!! You sicken me…”

The next collection of letters added, “Leave me fu****’ be, Officer square head… Your display of guilt and matronliness as as l****** camp councilor was plenty… Your future is on display. Best if luck…” (sic)