Rita Ora reacts to rumours of being the ‘other woman’ in Jay Z and Beyonce’s relationship

Rita Ora has recently addressed the rumour of being the “other woman” in Beyoncé and Jay Z’s relationship, saying it’s baseless.



According to Mirror UK, Louis Theroux asked the Poison singer, “One of the things that comes up a lot when Beyoncé had her album was a mysterious woman called Becky With The Good Hair, who allegedly Jay Z had cheated on.”

“And then at some point in 2016, with Lemonade in the air, you posted a picture of yourself with lemons on your bra and a 'J' around your neck,” stated Louis.

Rita responded, “Oh my God, it literally was a coincidence and I didn’t even think about it.”

“I swear. And it wasn’t a ‘J’ it was an ‘r’. They flipped it round and it looked like a ‘J’,” shared the songstress.

The singer-songwriter remarked, “It was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with. This is what I mean, man. Pinch of salt. You've gotta take things with a pinch of salt.”

She stated, “And that's what's insane - I just had to sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘Not Becky’.”

Back in 2016, the singer, who tied the knot with filmmaker Taika Waititi, spoke out with Vanity Fair magazine and said, “I find it incredibly rude and disrespectful to women in general [when] we get accused of something that’s basically against the important part — the music.”

“Beyoncé was one of my biggest idols growing up,” she added.