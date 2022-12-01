Prince William lambasts his godmother Lady Hussey over claims of racism

Prince William has blasted his godmother over racism row, saying the ordeal was "really disappointing" and that it was "right" Lady Susan Hussey had stepped down.



The Prince of Wales has zero tolerance policy for racism, saying: "I was really disappointed to hear about the guests experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society.

"The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

William's spokesperson, according to The Sun, made the comments in the US as Lady Susan Hussey has allegedly resigned amid the claims.

Ngozi Fulani, who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, said she was horrified when Lady Susan approached her and quizzed her nationality, asking "Where are you really from?"

Royal biographer and Meghan and Harry's pal Omid Scobie has shared apparently warned the Buckingham Palace as he tweeted: "We reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter."

Lady Hussey's claims over racism seems to mar Prince and Princess of Wales' Us visit.

