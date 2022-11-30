'Emily in Paris' season 3 trailer shows Lily Collins in an 'existential angst': Check it out

Netflix unveils Emily in Paris season 3 trailer, bringing difficult choices for Lily Collins' character to make.

The season 3 trailer for Emily in Paris, was released on November 30. Emily starred by Lily Collins is seen at crossroads with her career and love life in Paris.

In the footage of one of the scenes from the trailer, Emily translates a sentence in her french class, "Not choosing is still choosing," which gives the main theme of the brand-new season.

Furthermore, another footage, where Emily replies to a question asking her if she is alright with "just some existential angst," gives away the main focus of the season which is about the existential crisis her character is in.

Apart from Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount are also back as series regulars.

Darren Star who serves as the creator and showrunner of the series will continue to helm the series season 3.

Following the season 3 release, season four will begin its production, as Netflix confirmed in January 2022.

Checkout the trailer:







