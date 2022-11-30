Adnan Siddiqui speaks against rendition of legendary song ‘Ap Jaisa Koi’

Adnan Siddiqui took to his Twitter and called out remix of Ap Jesa Koi

Nazia Hassan is one of the most loved pop stars of Pakistan music stars. She also lit up Times Square by becoming Spotify EQUAL Artist of the month back in August. Her song Ap Jaisa Koi which was originally filmed on Zeenat Aman is now remixed for Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero, filmed on Malaika Arora and received major flak online from netizens.

Adnan Siddiqui, who previously spoke for National Anthem rendition at Lux Style Awards by Wahab Bugti and Shehzad Roy, is now on ground to call out the horrendous version of a legendary song. He took to his twitter and tweeted, ‘Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave.’

People in comments section agreed with him since everyone is furious over Abrar-Ul-Haq’s Nach Punjaban getting stolen in Jug Jug Jeyo previously and now Nazia Hassan’s Ap Jaisa Koi was stolen.

Disco Deewane which was remixed in Student of The Year Part One, helmed by Karan Johar was also one of the most popular songs of Nazia Hassan.