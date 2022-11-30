Royal Family kept Queen Elizabeth’s cancer battle ‘a secret’ from Prince Harry?

File Footage

Prince Harry was reportedly never made aware that his grandmother the Queen ‘ever suffered’ from cancer.



This revelation has been brought to light in a report by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in one of her chats with TalkTV presenter Cristo Foufas.

She began by addressing the real reason Prince Harry was kept in the dark and chalked it up to a ‘lack of trust’ among Royal Family members who feared the news would make it into the media.



However, they did offer the prince permission to add the Queen’s health woes in his memoir which is slated for a release in December.

According to Ms Schofield, “Somebody messaged me today suggesting that perhaps — because I don't know about you, but I've heard these rumours about bone marrow cancer for a very long time now — Gyles got permission from the family to include this in his book to ensure that it wasn't breaking news if Harry included it in 'Spare,' which I think is very intelligent.”

“I think that that very much could be it because we've heard the whispers and perhaps the family wanted to control how that information was released.”

For those unversed, Mr Brandreth has had close ties with the Royal Family due to his longstanding friendship with Prince Philip, that dates back to the 1970s.