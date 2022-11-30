Meghan Markle’s snaps from high security event exposed amid death threat leaks

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been caught leaving an exclusive event a few hours after her ‘very real’ death threats were shared with the world.



The event in question was hosted by the Women's Fund of Central Indiana at Marriott hotel and featured Rabbi Sandy Sasso as the moderator.

The entire event has been hosted by the Women's Fund of Central Indiana, a registered non-profit of the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

The event in question was closed to the press and banned any recording.

For those unversed, the event’s aim was “to be the most influential organization creating transformative and sustainable change for women and girls.”