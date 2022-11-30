Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega opens up on idea of Thing’s language

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega opens up the idea of Thing’s language

Netflix recently debuted series Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shared how the creative team bring up Thing's language and mannerisms.



The 20-year-old actress who is playing the titular character Wednesday Addams in recently debuted series explained how Thing's language was established by the show's creative team at the spot.

Wednesday is a spin-off series of The Addams Family and it premiered on the streaming giant on November 23, 2022.

In an exclusive interview to Screen Rant Ortega revealed that the actor and magician Victor Dorobantu, who portrays the sentient hand in the series, came up with the idea of Thing's mannerism while filming with the team.

She also discussed the whole process behind creating the special effect, explaining:

"It was so funny, because the Thing language was just made up on the day. Every day we'd show up and go, "Ahhh..." [hand motions] "That looks right. I feel like I kind of know what he's saying."

She went on, "But Tim wanted it to be an actual actor like they did in the 90s films, so it was this magician named Victor [Dorobantu]. He would wear a full blue suit, and he would hide behind walls and underneath beds. Then they built this prosthetic on top of his hand so that it looked like a wrist knob, and he would walk around."

"Tim really liked his mannerisms, and he would spend hours in hair and makeup every day just getting that hand on. Then we'd shoot some stuff with him, and other times we would shoot with absolutely nothing there. We'd shoot with the stand-in hand there; never did the tennis ball." She added.

"I was either working with an actor and responding to him or I was looking at nothing, and then at the end of every take, we would have to bring in these gray and silver balls and a color chart so that they could add CGI. Those scenes always took longer because of that."