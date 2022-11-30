Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer film 'Dream Girl 2' to release on THIS date

Ayushmann Khurana and Ananya Panday starrer film Dream Girl 2 release date has been preponed by the makers, the film is now set to release on June 23, 2024.



PinkVilla reported that Dream girl 2 producer Ekta Kapoor has decided to release the film on June 23, 2023, instead of June 29, 2023.

The comedy film Dream Girl sequel was first earlier scheduled to release on June 29, 2023, but now it has been preponed to June 23, 2023, after filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala requested Ekta to not to release the film on the same day as Satya Prem Ki Katha was already scheduled to release.

Satya Prem Ki Katha is also the production of Sajid Nadiadwala which features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

However, the filmmakers of the Dream Girl 2 have not officially confirmed the release date yet.