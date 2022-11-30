What Queen Elizabeth II said when stranger broke inside Winsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II had a quirky response when an intruder entered Windsor Castle.
During Christmas 2021, Her Majesty was told Jaswant Singh Chail tried to break in to her home at 8.30 am.
The incident, that rang alarm bells at the Castle, was handled peacefully by the monarch herself.
Book author Gyles Brandreth reveals in his new biography Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait that the 96-year-ol made a quick witted response to the break-in.
"Yes, well, that would have put a damper on Christmas, wouldn't it?" she quipped.
The Christmas was Her Majesty's first after the death of Prince Philip in 2021.
