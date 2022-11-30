Netflix series 'Wednesday' breaks viewership record of 'Stranger Things'

Netflix revealed that new comedy series Wednesday that follows the beloved Addams Family member now holds the record for the most viewed hours for an English-language series.

As per the giant, an impressive 341.2 million hours have been watched since the series debuted on the platform last week.

The series is currently trending on number one in 83 different countries all over the world.

Wednesday has dethroned the highly-anticipated season four of the Stranger Things, which previously held the record with 335.01 million hours from May 30 to June 5.

The series depicts the tale of a 16-year-old goth who gets enrolled in a boarding school, Nevermore, and her efforts towards mastering her psychic ability to solve a murder mystery that unfolded over two decades ago.

Jenna Ortega, 20, is playing the titular role alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones' as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

In addition to breaking viewing records, the series also scored a high record on Rotten Tomatoes too.