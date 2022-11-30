Mnet Asian Music Awards: Day 1 winner's list of 2022 announced

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2022 announced the Day 1 winner’s list of artists on Tuesday.



The first day of the awards ceremony took place on November 29 at Osaka’s Kyocera Done in Japan.

The ceremony honored the music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, and October 21, 2022.

The Day 1 ceremony was attended by many K-pop bands like Stray Kids, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, Nmixx, Kep1er, Jeon Somi ,and many more.

Check out the full list of winners of Day 1:

Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT

Favorite New Artist: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er

Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1