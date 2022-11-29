Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega talks about her series roommate Enid Sinclair

Netflix series Wednesday leading character Jenna Ortega, who has portrayed Wednesday Adams in the show expressed why the relationship between her and her roommate on the show Enid Sinclair is one of her favourite.
In the new drama, Wednesday gets enrolled in a boarding school for outcasts, named Nevermore, after being expelled from her high school. In this new school she shares room with Enid played by Emma Myers.
In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Ortega breaks down the dynamic relationship between Wednesday and Enid.
The 20-year-old actress also explained why this duo, that reflects the old saying "opposites attract," is one of her favorite dynamics.
"It's so easy to be moved by Emma Myers. It is so easy. She's such a sweetheart, and Enid is such a ray of sunshine."
She continued, "And I think that's scary to Wednesday, which is why she likes it. It's very easy to toe the line with her, and I think that dynamic was very natural."
"Everyone knows that super sunny, happy person and that super dark, depressing person. When they get together, there's something really relatable and beautiful about it." She added.
"Those are always my favorite dynamics, and I think it came very naturally."
The weird connection between Wednesday and Enid immediately brings a new element into Wednesday's dark and gloomy world.
