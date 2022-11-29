Irina Shayk ‘happy’ to spend more time at Bradley Cooper’s place after rekindling romance 

Irina Shayk spent most of her time at Bradley Cooper’s place amid rumours that the lovebirds have reconciled.
An insider told People Magazine that the A Star is Born actor and the model spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Lea De Seine.
Another source spilled to the outlet that Shayk is thrilled to be able to spend more time with her former partner as she has “never enjoyed being single."
"She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again,” the source added while revealing that "Irina still has her own place in N.Y.C., she spends most of her time at Bradley's."
"Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together," the insider shared.
This comes after another insider told the magazine earlier this month that Cooper and Shayk "have both been single and started hanging out more together."
"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider added.
King Charles III wants to use Royal Palaces to generate revenue
Meghan Markle wants to bring down Royals with her new book, says source
Will Smith admits he is disturbed by Oscars slapgate amid new release
Harry Styles faces unfortunate hinderance during his Columbia concert
Hudson shares 18-year-old Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 11-year-old Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and...
For Balenciaga, who apologized again on Monday following Kardashian´s comments, the controversy comes at a bad time.