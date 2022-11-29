Victoria Beckham reacts to Romeo's dog attempt to destroy expensive new calendar

Victoria Beckham was amused to see her son Romeo Beckham's dog, who attempted to destroy her luxury advent calendar over the weekend.

The former Spice Girls singer, 48, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday and shared a glimpse at her luxurious Diptyque advent calendar, which costs a whopping £370.

Victoria was seen sitting in front of a blazing fire in the video she shared with her millions of followers on the app.

The fashion designer was treating her fans to a sneak peek at the luxury Christmas calendar and was interrupted by Romeo's dog, Simba, who started crawling all over the box.

Victoria was left stunned by Simba’s cheeky behavior as she playfully scolded her the dog, telling him to 'get away' from her expensive Christmas gift.

"Simba! What are you doing? Simba is trying to take my advent calendar which I am very excited about," she told her fans.

Putting in his place, she exclaimed, "This is mine Simba! Hands off," before having a chuckle over the situation.

Victoria's expensive advent calendar sneak peek video comes as her flagship shop seemingly didn't receive a much-needed response on Black Friday.