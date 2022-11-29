Victoria Beckham reacts to Romeo's dog attempt to destroy expensive new calendar

Victoria Beckham was amused to see her son Romeo Beckham's dog, who attempted to destroy her luxury advent calendar over the weekend.
The former Spice Girls singer, 48, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday and shared a glimpse at her luxurious Diptyque advent calendar, which costs a whopping £370.
Victoria was seen sitting in front of a blazing fire in the video she shared with her millions of followers on the app.
The fashion designer was treating her fans to a sneak peek at the luxury Christmas calendar and was interrupted by Romeo's dog, Simba, who started crawling all over the box.
Victoria was left stunned by Simba’s cheeky behavior as she playfully scolded her the dog, telling him to 'get away' from her expensive Christmas gift.
"Simba! What are you doing? Simba is trying to take my advent calendar which I am very excited about," she told her fans.
Putting in his place, she exclaimed, "This is mine Simba! Hands off," before having a chuckle over the situation.
Victoria's expensive advent calendar sneak peek video comes as her flagship shop seemingly didn't receive a much-needed response on Black Friday.
Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Lea De Seine amid reconciliation rumours
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski are in no rush to put a label on their relationship, source
Howard Stern addresses Oprah Winfrey’s social media posts featuring her lavish home
Will Smith appears in first late-night interview eight months after the Oscars slap
Love Actually follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives in various loosely...
Miley Cyrus mother Tish Cyrus confirms romance with 'Prison Break' actor Dominic Purcell