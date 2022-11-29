Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a polarising couple, and they have become the royal villains, a royal expert has said.
Royal biographer Andrew Morton told the Reuters "Meghan and Harry are a polarising couple."
Morton, the author of the new royal book titled, The Queen, went on to say the couple who he described as "the king and queen of California" had been mobbed on their last trip to New York.
According to Reuters, for many in the British press, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have become the royal villains, turning their back on duty while using their royal status to forge out lucrative careers and earn millions, including from an upcoming Netflix documentary series.
In contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton are portrayed in the British media as dutiful and earnest, encapsulating the style of monarchy set by the late queen, the report further claims.
