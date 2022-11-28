‘The Crown’ star Ed McVey bears uncanny resemblance to young Prince William

The latest pictures from The Crown season six have taken the internet by storm.

Actor Ed McVey looked the striking image of young Prince William after he was spotted on set for the first time in central London.

Ed, 21, who is a theatre actor, looked dapper in a black blazer, a blue shirt and beige trousers as he filmed scenes for series six of the hit show.

He seemed in high spirits as he left the set in a car holding a bag and flowers after his first day of filming. He will be depicting the royal during his young adult years when he first met Kate Middleton at St. Andrews University.

Ed will star alongside Meg Bellamy, who has been cast as his on-screen wife the Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, Rufus Kampa, 16, will also play the young Prince of Wales - depicting his teenage years when he and the royal family coped with the death of Princess Diana.

The final two seasons of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003.

Season five of The Crown aired on November 9, while season six was set to be the final installment of the royal story, airing next year.