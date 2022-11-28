Britney Spears fans come up with wild theories as singer posts disturbing video

Britney Spears sparked concerns after she modelled in her great great grandmother’s wedding veil in eerie video posted on her social media.

The fans of the Hold Me Closer singer are coming up with more conspiracy theories as the singer keeps on posting disturbing reels and pictures on her Instagram.

Her latest post has added to her followers’ fear that the pop star is being kept in a mental asylum as fans say that her video seems to be shot in front of a green screen and not her home.

Spears could be seen modelling silk nightgown and vintage lace bridal veil in the video posted on Instagram while Mick Jenkins’ Drowning was plays in the background.

“I never wear my gowns … they are so beautiful !!! This is my great great grandmother’s veil … I’m such an ANGEL!!!” Spears captioned the post.

“I do not think this is Britney posting at all,” one worried fan wrote in the comment section while one pointed out, “Dude that background is 100% a green screen.”

“I am trying so hard not to presume, but her account is so obviously not run by Britney! I have watched with observational ‘patience,’ assuming she is healing from years of abuse with each post,” another fan commented.

“But having found out that she is now in a ‘care plan’ as opposed to a ‘conservatorship.’ Hello!!! Wake up world! Something is VERY WRONG! She is not free!!! It is beyond obvious!” it added.

“I pulled some tarot cards. This ain't Britney at all. These pictures aren't current. Britney is in a mental health facility,” another fan made a wild assumption.

“Her and Sam are not together either. Matter of fact Sam is in on it. All this is to keep the public believing she is well. SHE IS NOT. There is a lot of manipulation and deceit going on with this account”

One comment read, “We need proof of Britt’s wellness… I hate to say but I’m starting to give in to these conspiracy theories.”