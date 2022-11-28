Miley Cyrus cuts casual appearance as she steps out with Maxx Morando in Malibu

Miley Cyrus stepped out for a cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid feud with father Billy Ray Cyrus.
The Party in the U.S.A. singer looked relaxed as she was captured exiting a restaurant with the drummer in Malibu after her 30th birthday.
Donning multi-coloured pants with simple collared shirt over a white tee, the pop star seemed happy as she made her way to the car.
Cyrus had her blonde tresses styed in a messy bun as she accessorized her look with a necklace and concealed her eyes with black shades.
Meanwhile, Morando sported white tee paired with a stiped green shirt along with navy coloured dress pants as he walked behind Cyrus in.
This comes amid rumours that Cyrus is not talking to her father ever since he divorced her mother Tish Cyrus and began a relationship with Firerose.
