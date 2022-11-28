Osman Khalid Butt clears the air regarding ‘hypocrisy’ of attending controversial award function

Osman Khalif Butt clarifies why he did not back out from LSA

Osman Khalid Butt is always advocating for the right causes. He is one of those few celebrities in Pakistani showbiz who are vocal and brave about their opinions. He was under a lot of heat due to his performance at LSA’22, as he called Feroze Khan out when his wife, Aliza Sultan Khan accused him of domestic violence.

After his performance, he received a hefty amount of criticism for ‘siding with abusers’ about which, he has released a statement today that clears the air about his stance. He stated that he was contacted more than a week before ceremony to perform and co-host a segment. At that time, nominations weren’t announced.

‘My only reservation, which I made clear before agreeing was that I could not attend, let alone perform at the ceremony if Feroze was present there (which has nothing to do with his acting prowess, and everything to do with the very serious allegations levied by his ex-wife), and I was assured that he would not. That commitment was honored.” He wrote.

He further elaborated that he got his hosting segment freed of ‘controversial nominations’.

‘I will continue to raise my voice: feminism is not a brand I wear, it is ingrained in my very being.’ He concluded.