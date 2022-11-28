Paris Hilton gushes over hubby Carter Reum as she marks first wedding anniversary

Paris Hilton celebrated first wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum in Maldives.

The This Is Paris star took to Instagram to drop a series of snaps from her dreamy vacation with the Shortcut Your Startup author.

“I've been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places. But I've never seen anything like the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland at @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives,” she captioned the post.

“This private island is truly Paradise on Earth! So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream! Hilton added.

“I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary. #LifeisBeautiful #Maldives,” she concluded.

The snaps featured the couple displaying their love as they mark one year to their union at the island.

This comes after Hilton’s mother shared with E! News how it breaks her heart to see her girl “trying and trying” but her wish of becoming a mother is not coming true.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax,'" the fashion designer said. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

However, refuting her mom’s comments, Hilton told TMZ, “I don’t know where she got that. It’s never been a struggle at all.”