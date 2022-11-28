Victoria Beckham charms fans as she displays her rare gorgeous smile in recent photo

Victoria Beckham sent the internet into frenzy as she dropped a photo featuring her rare gorgeous smile.

Prompting her new gifting sets from her latest venture, the fashion designer shared a series of images on her Instagram account, one of which shows her beaming with happiness.

The wife of former legendary footballer, David Beckham, could be seen donning a white dressing gown with her initials on it as a makeup artist stands in front of her.

The fans of Posh Spice could not keep calm as they rushed to the comment section to heap praises on Victoria’s infectious smile.

“What a gorgeous smile,” one fan commented on the picture while another said, “Smile more often please.”

“Stupefying,” another wrote as one comment read, “We know why Victoria Beckham "never" smiles now... It illuminates and shines so much.”

“Has anyone ever told you that you should smile more,” another user gushed over her photo as one user penned. “Who said Victoria Beckham doesn’t smile?”

David also reacted to his wife’s beaming picture which has garnered more than 43k likes thus far.