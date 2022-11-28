Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski make first public appearance together amid romance rumours

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed their romance, as they stepped out to watch a basketball game together.

The New York Knicks took to the social media platform Sunday night, November 27, 2022, to share a few shots of the pair sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The couple was seated next to Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor as well as Jordin Sparks. While the couple did not display any obvious PDA, the couple seem to be enjoying each other’s company as they laughed and kept engaging in amusing conversation comfortably.

The two have yet to confirm their romance, however multiple news outlets have reported that the couple is dating.



Us Weekly confirmed that Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, were dating earlier this month. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively told the outlet on November 14, adding that the pair were “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

According to TMZ, the pair was spotted hanging two weeks ago in Brooklyn – the first time they'd been seen on camera amid rumours of their romance. The outlet shared that Pete did something similar with Kim Kardashian, which is “trying to keep it on the DL [down-low] for a while, then finally embracing the spotlight.”

Sources revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Emily is keeping things casual with the SNL alum and that things are going well for her. “Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together," the source revealed. "Things are going well for her.”

Before his romance with Ratajkowski, Davidson was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, but the couple called it quits after nine months in August.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard -- with whom she shares her 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo – in September of this year after four years. Since their split, she has been settling into the single life and starting to date.