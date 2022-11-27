Fawad Khan celebrates his 41st birthday with close friends and family

Fawad Khan celebrates his 41st birthday

Fawad Khan is one of the most loved actors of Pakistan. He has received immense love for his work from all over Pakistan and he continues to do wonders. The actor turns 41 years old in all his glitz and glory which he celebrates with his close loved ones.

In a clip shared by Niche Lifestyle, the Humsafar actor is cutting the cake standing next to his wife, Sadaf Fawad and they share an adorable moment as he feeds her cake after cutting. The comments show how much the couple is loved and adored among the masses.





On the work front, Fawad was recently seen in Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari, which crossed 100 crores within a few days of release. His character portrayal was on point and widely appreciated by the viewers. He was also seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was his last before Maula Jatt.