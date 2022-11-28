‘No good deed goes unpunished’ with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is reportedly making everyone feel ‘really bad’ in the Royal Family, and is making it seem like ‘no good deed’ will go unpunished.
Royal author and commentator Sarah Vine made this admission in her new piece for the Mail on Sunday.
She began everything by writing, “After all the work the King – and other Royals – have done to champion tolerance and diversity, the idea that the family are somehow ‘institutionally racist’ is nothing less than absurd.”
“Yet this idea is what the Sussexes have slyly engineered. All so they can create a narrative which suits their purpose: to bolster their image – and bank account – at the Royal Family’s expense.”
Ms Vine also went on to say, “As for the idea he and the Duchess should be rewarded for this, well I suppose that tells you everything you need to know about the world we now live in.”
“A world where no good deed goes unpunished, and where hard work and dedication are increasingly meaningless in the face of rampant self-pity and empty virtue signalling.”
Nicole Kidman stuns as she bids a staggering US$100,000 for signed hat of Hugh Jackman for a good cause
Meanwhile, it was reported last week that Kelsey is now in the early stages of a relationship with a new man
Fawad Khan celebrates his 41st birthday
It comes after Amanda said 'the deal is not done about her return to Britain's Got Talent
Public wanted Queen Elizabeth to abdicate
The two recently welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year in May