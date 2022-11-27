Kanye West sports YE24 jacket as he steps out for church visit in L.A

Kanye West offered first look at his brand new campaign gear as he stepped out for a visit to a church in Los Angeles.
The rapper, who also goes by Ye, recently announced to run for U.S. president in 2024, despite facing several scandals over his recent anti-Semitic controversy.
The Praise God rapper, 45, stepped out wearing a jacket branded with ‘YE24’ as he prepares to run for Office. The red, white and black jacket and the shoes were emblazoned with the slogan in a bold text.
West was clicked leaving Messianic Church in his signature cap as he smiled to the cameras while getting in his car.
West – who split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian last year – announced his presidential campaign earlier this month. He made the announcement while sharing that far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is his new campaign manager.
The rapper, later released a series of promotional videos for his 2024 campaign, having already asked Donald Trump to be his running mate.
