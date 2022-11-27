 
Kanye West sports YE24 jacket as he steps out for church visit in L.A

Kanye West recently revealed his interest in running for president in the 2024 election

By Web Desk
November 27, 2022

File footage 

Kanye West offered first look at his brand new campaign gear as he stepped out for a visit to a church in Los Angeles.

The rapper, who also goes by Ye, recently announced to run for U.S. president in 2024, despite facing several scandals over his recent anti-Semitic controversy.

The Praise God rapper, 45, stepped out wearing a jacket branded with ‘YE24’ as he prepares to run for Office. The red, white and black jacket and the shoes were emblazoned with the slogan in a bold text.

West was clicked leaving Messianic Church in his signature cap as he smiled to the cameras while getting in his car.

West – who split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian last year – announced his presidential campaign earlier this month. He made the announcement while sharing that far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is his new campaign manager.

The rapper, later released a series of promotional videos for his 2024 campaign, having already asked Donald Trump to be his running mate.