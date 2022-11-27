Hansika Motwani looks ethereal in all-white ensemble her bachelorette party

Hansika Motwani will soon be the new bride in town. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her fun bachelorette party on her Instagram handle.
In the video shared by Hansika, is seen in a white silk robe, which has 'Bride' written on it, and on the other hand, her bridesmaids are seen in customised black robes.
She captioned it as, "Best bachelorette ever. #blessed with the #best."
As reports of PinkVilla, Hansika will tie the knot with beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022.
The two is planning to tie the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony which will be held at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.
