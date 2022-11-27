Queen did 'everything she could' to make Meghan Markle happy

Queen Elizabeth II wanted Meghan Markle to live happily with the Royal Family.
British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth writes in his book “Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" that the former monarch was elated Prince Harry had found love.
Her Majesty was “truly delighted” ahead of the 2018 Royal wedding, adds he author.
“She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome,” an excerpt from the book, published in Daily Mail, unveils.
Meghan Markle, however, went on to reveal in 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview that she felt utter scrutiny at the hands of the Institution which drove her on the verge of attempting suicide.
