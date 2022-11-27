Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet, Archie in US?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet during her US visit, it is believed.



Amid reports, Kate Middleton will appear on sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes soon, fans are speculating the Princess of Wales will also visit Archie and Lilibet.

The royal fans are expecting the meeting months after Prince William and Kate did not attend the first birthday celebrations of Lilibet on June 4.

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed on his YouTube channel that Prince William’s sweetheart could make an appearance on Meghan’s podcast as she visits United States next month.

Sean said: "We're not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales, but according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing."

The royal expert continued that Meghan and her Spotify production team are "yet to hear back" about it, although, ever the problem-solver, Meghan "understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States for Earthshot."

According to a report by She Finds, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards on December 2nd – so the podcast 'could' happen pretty soon.