King Charles wife Camilla scraps centuries-old royal tradition

King Charles wife Queen Consort Camilla has reportedly scrapped centuries-old royal tradition as she unveils new top team.



The tradition was followed by late Queen Elizabeth.

According to Reuters, Camilla has appointed six official Queen's Companions after deciding she "did not want or need" ladies-in-waiting.

She has unveiled a group of friends who will offer her "support and company" in her new role.

The Sunday Times, per Reuters reported: "The Queen Consort did not want or need ladies-in-waiting and the Queen’s companions will have a different role. They are there to provide Her Majesty with support and company. At the end of a very busy day, it is nice to have a longstanding friend beside you."

According to Express UK, the monarch having ladies-in-waiting has been a royal tradition since the 15th century.